Rahul Gandhi warns diaspora: India is not what the media shows; BJP alleges insult to nation

He warned the audience, consisting primarily of members of the Indian diaspora, not to trust what the media is showing them. India is not what is being shown in the media, Gandhi alleged, claiming that the perceived political narrative is far from reality and a "huge distortion".

Taking a swipe at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is "threatening" the people and "misusing" the country's agencies. Gandhi was addressing the Indian diaspora at a "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" event at the University of California, Santa Clara during his 10-day visit to the United States.

His comments have already sparked controversy in India with BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur publicly condemning Gandhi's statements.

"If India is not a democracy, would any leader be able to go abroad and criticise the duly-elected government of the country," Naqvi said.