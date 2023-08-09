Did Rahul Gandhi blow a 'flying kiss' before leaving Parliament? Smriti Irani calls it misogynistic behaviour

During the debate over the no-confidence motion on Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving."

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, "The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving." She alleged that Gandhi blew a flying kiss to MPs before leaving Parliament.

"It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Irani said while delivering a speech just after Gandhi spoke on the no-confidence motion and the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While speaking with the media later, Irani named Gandhi and said, "Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today."

"When the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?" she added.

Gandhi reportedly blew a kiss to BJP MPs when he was walking out of the Lok Sabha premises and Irani’s speech was underway. The moment was not captured on camera.

Union Agriculture Minister Shobha Karandlaje also hit out at the Congress MP and filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha speake. ""This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House....It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him," she was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi made his first speech in the Lok Sabha after being reinstated as the MP. His "flying kiss" gesture during Wednesday's debate brought back memories of 2018 when the Modi government had faced its first no-confidence motion.

According to the Times of India, Rahul Gandhi had then stolen the limelight as he walked up to PM Modi and hugged him. And after a moment, he was caught winking, the report said.

After the incident on Wednesday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Last time aankh maari. This time he blows a “flying kiss”. Shameful behaviour by Rahul Gandhi vis a vis Smriti Irani ji. Is this not disgraceful and chichora type behaviour? Ironical he speaks about women issues."