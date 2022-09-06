Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatris to sleep in containers for 5 months; march begins tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com

The Congress party is all set to embark on its Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 covering a distance of 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. During the foot march, 119 Bharat yatris, led by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, will be eating and sleeping on the road for the next five months as they travel to 12 states and two Union Territories.

The yatris will spend their nights in 59 containers mounted on trucks. Food will be prepared at campsites and they will get access to laundry once in three days when they are expected to reach the cities. Due to security reasons, Gandhi will have a container for himself, while the others bunk together for the next 150 days. Most of the containers can accommodate 12 persons, The Hindu reported.

Most of the yatris have already reached the starting point in Kanyakumari. Of the total 119 participants, 28 are women. The oldest member to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra is 58-year-old Vijendra Singh Mahlawat of Rajasthan, while the youngest are Ajam Jombla and Bem Bai, both aged 25, from Arunachal Pradesh.

The group will be followed by security personnel, photographers, social media personnel and a medical team. This will take the total strength of travellers to 300.

At a press conference last week, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the participants will walk for 6 to 7 hours every day. Parallelly, marches will be organised from 7 am to 10 am in each assembly constituency to coincide with the yatra, NDTV reported. After a break, the yatris will begin to march again from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

The participants of the yatra have been asked to dress in white to maintain uniformity. The containers will move separately and meet the yatris at the designated campsite.

Although the yatra will be launched on Wednesday, the actual journey will begin on September 8.