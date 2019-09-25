Rahul Gandhi backs agitating accountancy students

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come in support of 12 lakh Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirants, who have been protesting against the alleged errors in the evaluation process.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the aspirants were alleging errors in the evaluation of answer sheets. He also urged all the political parties to support them.

Since Monday, the Chartered Accountant aspirants have been protesting outside the ICAI's headquarters in New Delhi against the alleged discrepancies and errors in the evaluation of the papers.