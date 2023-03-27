Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22 after MP disqualification

On March 23, a criminal defamation case in Gujarat resulted in Gandhi's conviction and a two-year prison sentence. Consequently, he was automatically disqualified from his position as a Lok Sabha member.

Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him at 12 Tughlaq Lane by April 22, according to official sources. This notice was issued by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha, subsequent to the disqualification notice served to Gandhi last week.

According to a senior official, a disqualified member of the Lok Sabha is required to vacate their official bungalow within one month of losing their membership.

Another official has stated that Gandhi may write to the Housing Committee to request an extension of his stay, which the committee may consider.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification to various departments, including the Directorate of Estates and the New Delhi Municipal Council, to review all benefits that were available to Gandhi as a member of Parliament.

With inputs from PTI