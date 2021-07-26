Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament in tractor protesting against farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived at the Parliament in a tractor in protest against the three farm laws. Gandhi said the Modi government is suppressing the voices of farmers but they have to repeal these new laws. The Monsoon Session is underway but it has been marred by repeated adjournments since July 22.

"I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. The government will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," Gandhi said.

Gandhi was accompanied by party MPs in the tractor who also carried placards voicing their protest against the contentious laws.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to reach Parliament, in protest against the three farm laws pic.twitter.com/JJHbX5uS5L — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

The protesting farmers have been holding Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in the national capital in parallel to the Monsoon Session. A maximum of 200 farmers is being allowed at the site. Today, women farmers were holding 'Mahila Kisan Sansad' reflecting their key role in Indian agriculture, and their critical role in the ongoing movement too.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws for the last eight months. Over 10 rounds of talks with the government have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.