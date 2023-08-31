Ahead of G20 meet | Rahul Gandhi questions Adani 'clean chit' from SEBI, demands JPC probe

With the G20 summit on the horizon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again raised the issue of the Adani Group and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations against the conglomerate. He demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the matter, citing concerns about transparency and fairness in India's economic environment.

Just ahead of the meeting of INDIA, the Opposition bloc, in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Adani controversy, highlighting his concerns about the conglomerate's financial dealings. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai. He questioned the investigation conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and referred to foreign media reports that raised doubts about the adequacy of the investigation.

Gandhi stated, "The current flavour is G20 and it is about India's position in the world. What is very important for a country like India is that there is a level playing field and transparency in our economic environment and businesses that operate here. Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question. These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world..."

Raising specific concerns about the Adani Group, Gandhi mentioned individuals allegedly involved in financial transactions related to the conglomerate. He named Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani, as the "mastermind" behind these transactions. He also referred to foreign nationals Nasir Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung Ling, questioning their involvement in manipulating the valuation of a major Indian infrastructure company.

Gandhi criticised the outcome of the SEBI investigation, stating, "There was an investigation, evidence was given to SEBI and SEBI gave a clean chit to Gautam Adani... So, it is clear that there is something very wrong here."

Addressing concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Gandhi highlighted a significant aspect. "What is amazing to me is that the gentleman who has done the investigation is today an employee of Mr Adani. What does that tell you about the nature of the investigation that the gentleman did? It is pretty clear that no investigation took place and the only reason no investigation took place is because the PM didn't want an investigation to take place.

"Mr. Adani cannot stop an investigation, the PM can...This is an issue that affects India's reputation, especially because now there is the G20 taking place and India's and PM's reputation is on the line..."

In light of these concerns, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for clarity and accountability. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a categorical explanation of the situation and allow a comprehensive investigation.

"It is important that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, clears his name and categorically explains what is going on. At the very least, a JPC should be allowed and a thorough investigation should take place. I don't understand why the PM is not forcing an investigation? Why is he quiet and people who are responsible are put behind bars? This is raising very serious questions on the PM just before G20 leaders come here...It is important that this issue is made clear before they (G20 leaders) arrive."

Gandhi also noted the unusual timing of a special session of Parliament, suggesting that it might be due to panic caused by his statements on the Adani matter. He implied that raising issues related to the Adani Group made the PM "uncomfortable and very nervous."