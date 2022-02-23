Rahul Bajaj was my senior and India’s most respected business leader: Mukesh Ambani at Asia Economic Dialogue

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Group, was India’s most respected business leader.

Rahul Bajaj was my senior and India’s most respected business leader, he said during a chat with Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar at the Asia Economic Dialogue.

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj died on February 12 in Pune, aged 83. A statement from the Bajaj Group said that the industrialist died in the "presence of his closest family members".

Mukesh Ambani at the Asia Economic Dialogue also said that Asia is leading the march towards an inclusive global economy and that India is likely to overtake countries to become the 3rd largest economy by 2030.

He said that it was becoming increasingly obvious that "the centre of attention for the global economy has shifted to Asia".

The Reliance chief also said that India has the potential to become a global power in clean energy production and is on the right track to do so.

"India must increase energy output at affordable prices. India must increase the share of green and clean energy," he said.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.