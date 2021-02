Congress has chosen Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as party’s star campaigners for forthcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

According to reports, the Congress leadership views the Kerala Assembly elections with huge importance and Gandhi siblings will be campaigning extensively across the state.

Manmohan Singh is also expected to arrive for a brief election campaign, reports said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visited his Parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, for two days where he interacted with representatives of various non-political, socio-cultural-religious and farmers organisations

Congress has constituted a 40-member state election committee that includes senior party leaders like A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor.

Besides them, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala party chief Mullapally Ramachandran, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien, senior party leaders K C Venugopal, P C Chacko and K Suresh have also been included in the 40-member committee.