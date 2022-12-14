Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra resumed from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.