Politics
Raghubar Das to be BJP's CM face for Jharkhand polls, party to launch 'Ghar-ghar Raghubar' campaign soon
Updated : September 05, 2019 02:05 PM IST
Jharkhand is slated to go for the legislative Assembly polls towards the end of the year.
Jharkand has 82 Assembly seats of which one is nominated.
BJP will launch "Ghar-ghar Raghubar" campaign on September 9.
