Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is leading the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, is ahead in the Raghopur assembly seat of Bihar, as the counting is underway for the state elections, the first large polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was seen leading in Raghopur in early trends as postal ballots were being counted. However, the official numbers are still awaited from the Election Commission of India.

In Raghopur, Tejashwi, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Satish Kumar, who, in 2010, had defeated Rabri Devi and the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP’s) Rakesh Roshan. In the last state elections in 2015, Tejashwi had defeated BJP’s Kumar.

The early trends of the counting were mostly in line with the exit poll projections including the prediction that the 31-year-old was set to give a tough fight to the NDA.

A neck and neck contest was seen in the Bihar elections, with the JDU-BJP alliance leading in 112 seats while the MGB leading in 111, around 10:22 am.

Over 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The three-phased elections ended on November 7. The stakes are high for Nitish Kumar, the three-time chief minister, who is seeking a fourth term this time. Kumar's JD(U) has contested the polls in alliance with the BJP against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan.

