RaGa’s ‘rape’ comment creates a stir: BJP demands apology, Cong says its diversion tactics
Updated : December 13, 2019 02:13 PM IST
Union minister Smriti Irani said he has insulted the women and people of India and claimed his remarks are like inviting people to rape women
Gandhi called this "a tactic used to divert attention" from what was happening in the North East
