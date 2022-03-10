Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rae Bareli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rae Bareli is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rae Bareli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rae Bareli was won by Aditi Singh of the INC. He defeated BSP's Mhd Shahbaz Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by PECP's Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Aditi Singh garnered 1,28,319 votes, securing 61.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 89,163 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 43.01 percent.