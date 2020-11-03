Politics Race to White House: When will the 2020 US presidential election results be declared? Updated : November 03, 2020 01:50 PM IST While millions of Americans have already voted, each state has different rules on when it's allowed to start counting ballots. The final results would come in at different times perhaps days or even weeks after Election Day, according to AP. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.