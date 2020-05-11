Politics Rabindranath Tagore's 159th anniversary: When Gurudev visited China Updated : May 11, 2020 09:41 AM IST It was the year 1924 and Tagore had been invited to China by the Beijing Lecture Association (講學社 or Jiang Xue She). Tagore was invited to China at a time when his popularity in the West had soared after receiving the Nobel Prize. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365