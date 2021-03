Tamil Nadu will go to polls in exactly a week from now, and the campaign trail has hit fever pitch with candidates from opposing parties squaring off against each other. Among the fiercest battles will be the fight for 16 city constituencies in Chennai, which hold the key to the crucial urban vote, which the DMK has control of at present. However, the AIADMK-BJP alliance is fancying its chances too.

“I think it’s a wrong construct to say that the DMK holds the key to the urban vote. Our belief is that this time around, the urban-rural divide won’t exist,” said K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology, “Typically, it is true that the AIADMK has been stronger in the villages. But Tamil Nadu has been rapidly urbanizing.”

'Vanniyar votes will translate to AIADMK votes’

Rapid urbanization aside, the AIADMK will be banking on Northern Tamil Nadu's Vanniyar vote bank to elect it back to power, thanks to the incumbent government’s last-minute decision to pass an act allowing for 10.5 percent reservation for the Vanniyar community within the MBC quota.

While the decision has pleased the AIADMK-BJP’s Vanniyar ally, the PMK, the alliance hopes it will whip up votes in the Vanniyar-dominated Northern districts, which includes Chennai's 16 constituencies. “The reservation we’ve allotted for the Vanniyar community will give the AIADMK gains in the northern districts, which will now vote heavily in favour of us,” said Pandiarajan.

Then there’s the AIADMK’s manifesto, which has listed several sops for urban voters, including free housing, a government job for one member of every family, metro rail projects, and subsidized travel for women on government inter-city buses. But the AIADMK is not alone. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) has also gone the extra mile to woo the urban voter. Its promises extend to high-speed internet to every household and paperless government offices at certain hubs.

In Chennai, 11 out of 16 constituencies have DMK incumbents

For the AIADMK-BJP and the MNM, the aim is to wrest control of 11 constituencies that have incumbent DMK MLAs and dent the DMK’s handsome vote share in urban seats, which ranges between 42 and 54 percent.

Over the last few elections, the urban vote has been one of the more keenly contested battles in Tamil Nadu. Numbers-wise, though, it doesn’t get clearer than this: barring aberrations, Chennai has voted for the DMK, even in elections where the AIADMK has won.

This explains why big-ticket DMK names like former chief minister M Karunanidhi and party president MK Stalin have, in the past, chosen to contest from city seats like Chepauk and Thousand Lights. Today, some urban constituencies like Saidapet, Perambur and Anna Nagar are seeing their incumbent DMK MLAs fighting for another term

AIADMK-BJP alliance looks for weak links in urban seats

Despite its impressive urban report card overall, DMK heavyweights have in the past, chosen to trade in their urban strongholds for outlying constituencies. In 2011, for instance, MK Stalin chose to contest from Kolathur instead of Thousand Lights, and Karunanidhi contested from Tiruvarur instead of Chepauk.

This has the DMK's opponents fancying their chances in these constituencies. “Times are changing, people are changing, and mindsets are changing,” said Kushboo, BJP candidate for Thousand Lights. “If the DMK thinks that Thousand Lights is a DMK bastion, then I’d like to invite Mr MK Stalin to come and stand here rather than going to Kolathur 10 years ago, because he himself probably doesn’t believe that Thousand Lights is a DMK bastion," she said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin to defend Chepauk stronghold

The DMK is betting on double-anti-incumbency to work in its favour, and M Karunanidhi's old seat in Chepauk has been allotted to its star candidate, MK Stalin’s son and Karunanidhi's grandson, actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“I’ve campaigned for my grandfather in Chepauk; I’ve campaigned for my father in Thousand Lights. So, I have been part of the party work for quite some time now,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the campaign trail. “Now that I’m given a chance to contest in the elections, I’m going to meet the people, get the confidence, get their votes, and we’ll hope for the best,” he said.