Quepem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Quepem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Quepem is an assembly constituency in the South Goa district. The Quepem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Quepem was won by Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar of the Congress. He defeated BJP's Prakash Shankar Velip.Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Chandrakant Kavalekar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar garnered 13525 votes, securing 50.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2592 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.72 percent.