    Quad countries looking to establish resilient supply chain of semi-conductors, say experts

    Quad countries looking to establish resilient supply chain of semi-conductors, say experts

    By Parikshit Luthra | IST (Published)
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India has reiterated the importance of the Quad for all the alliance partners and the Indo-Pacific region at large. Blinken stressed that Quad is not a military alliance but an effort to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on terrorism, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and resilient supply chains.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India has reiterated the importance of the Quad for all the alliance partners and the Indo-Pacific region at large.
    Blinken stressed that Quad is not a military alliance but an effort to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on terrorism, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and resilient supply chains.
    While there wasn't any specific mention of the challenge China poses, the country does remain the elephant in the room when it comes to dominating critical supply chains.
    According to Lisa Curtis and Surjit Bhalla, Co-Chairs of the Gateway House Economy and Technology Taskforce, the supply chains that require focus are those in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, financial technology, cybersecurity, space and 6G, and undersea fibre-optic cables.
    To discuss this further, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Lisa Curtis and Surjit Bhalla, Co-Chairs of the Gateway House Economy and Technology Task Force
    Watch the accompanying video for more.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
