Qassem Soleimani: Here's a profile of the powerful Iranian General killed in US airstrike

Updated : January 03, 2020 11:28 AM IST

The 61-year-old Major General Qassem Soleimani started working at a young age and joined the Iranian Revolutionary Guards after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and fought in the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
Qassem Soleimani was named the head of the Quds Force in 1998 for his strategic thinking and leadership abilities.
Tensions between the US and Iran have soared since the Donald Trump administration announced in May 2018 that it was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Qassem Soleimani: Here's a profile of the powerful Iranian General killed in US airstrike
