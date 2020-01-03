#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Qassem Soleimani, a general who became Iran icon by targeting US

Updated : January 03, 2020 12:38 PM IST

Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US pressure.
For the US and Israel, he was a shadowy figure in command of Iran’s proxy forces, responsible for fighters in Syria backing president Bashar Assad and for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.
Relatively unknown in Iran until the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, Soleimani’s popularity and mystique grew out American officials calling for his killing.
