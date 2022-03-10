0

  Qadian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Qadian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Qadian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Qadian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Qadian Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Qadian constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Qadian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Qadian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Qadian is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.
The Qadian legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Qadian was won by Fatehjang Singh Bajwa of the INC. He defeated SAD's Sewa Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Charanjit Kaur Bajwa.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa garnered 62,596 votes, securing 47.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,737 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.9 percent.
The total number of voters in the Qadian constituency stands at 1,81,907 with 85,246 male voters and 96,655 female voters.
The Qadian constituency has a literacy level of 85.37 percent.
