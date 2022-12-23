PV Narasimha Rao death anniversary: Interesting facts about the 'modern-day Chanakya'

Narasimha Rao was also the first non-member of the Gandhi dynasty to complete a full five-year term as the head of the country

PV Narasimha Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, presided over reforms that liberalised the Indian economy. Born on June 28, 1931, in Karimnagar, Telangana, Narasimha Rao became the prime minister after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. At the time, the country was stuck in its worst phase of economic turmoil. He, along with then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, led India to a path of liberalisation and reintegration of the Indian economy with the global economy.

Narasimha Rao was also the first non-member of the Gandhi dynasty to complete a full five-year term as the head of the country. Apart from being a visionary leader, Narasimha Rao was a fond writer and a polyglot.

Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao passed away on December 23, 2004, at the age of 83. On his death anniversary, here is a list of interesting facts about the astute statesman.

Narasimha Rao was a freedom fighter and his first notable resistance was against the Razakars, Arab and Pathan militia who were part of the Nizam’s army, in 1947. The former PM led a group of 20 village boys in his native village of Vangara to prevent the Razakars from gaining a foothold in the area.

He was a devoted follower of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister.

Rao brought in reform measures in his home state Andhra Pradesh such as a strict cap on the size of individual land holdings. This outraged the powerful landlords of the state.

Narasimha Rao is known as the “modern-day Chanakya” for steering the economy through tough times with economic and political reforms.

The former PM was fluent in nine Indian languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Sanskrit, Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati and Urdu. He could also speak eight foreign languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, Latin, Persian, Arabic and Greek.

He was the first person who became prime minister of the state of Andhra Pradesh (currently Telangana).

Narasimha Rao’s administration made Rupee convertible on trade accounts.

Although implemented by Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the idea of a nuclear test in India was first mooted by Narsimha Rao.

Under his ‘Look East’ initiative, India revived links with South-East Asia.

He edited a Telugu weekly magazine called Kakatiya Patrika with his cousin from 1948 to 1955.