BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in Dehradun on Wednesday. 

Bharatiya Janata Party's Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in Dehradun on Wednesday.
The ceremony was held at Parade Ground in Dehradun in the presence of top leaders from the BJP.
Dhami was appointed the chief minister of Uttarakhand last July.. He also was to be the third person to occupy the CM's chair in 2021. The state went to elections last month. Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes.
