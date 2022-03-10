  • Business News>
Purwa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Purwa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Purwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Purwa constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Purwa is an assembly constituency in the Unnao district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Purwa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Purwa was won by Anil Singh of the BSP.
He defeated BJP's Uttam Chandra Urf Rakesh Lodhi.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Uday Raj.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Singh garnered 97567 votes, securing 39.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26483 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.81 percent.
