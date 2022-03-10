Purqazi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Purqazi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Purqazi is an assembly constituency in the Muzaffarnagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Purqazi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Purqazi was won by Pramod Utwal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Deepak Kumar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Anil Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pramod Utwal garnered 77491 votes, securing 37.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11253 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.51 percent.

The total number of voters in the Purqazi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Purqazi constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.