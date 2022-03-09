0

  Purola Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Purola Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Purola Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Purola Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Purola Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Purola constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Purola is an assembly constituency in the Uttarkashi district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Purola legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Purola was won by Rajkumar of the INC. He defeated BJP's Malchand.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Malchand.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajkumar garnered 17,798 votes, securing 35.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1013 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.05 percent.
The total number of voters in the Purola constituency stands at 73,788 with 38,007 male voters and 35,781 female voters.
