Puranpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Puranpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Puranpur is an Assembly constituency in the Pilibhit district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Puranpur Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Puranpur was won by Babu Ram Paswan of the BJP. He defeated SP's Peetam Ram.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Peetam Ram.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Babu Ram Paswan garnered 1,28,493 votes, securing 52.06 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 39,242 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.9 percent.