Punjab polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi loses Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats to AAP candidates

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has lost the electoral battle to AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke from the Bhadaur seat in Barnala district.

According to the results declared on Thursday, Ugoke, who contested the Assembly polls for the first time, defeated Channi by a margin of 37,558 votes.

Ugoke won Bhadaur , securing 63,967 votes, 51.1 percent of the total votes cast. Satnam Singh Rahi of the Shiromani Akali Dal received 21,183 votes.

The chief minister also lost the Chamkaur Sahib seat, his home constituency. Channi received 62306 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Charanjit Singh won Chamkaur Sahib securing 70248 votes, 47.6 percent of the total votes cast.

The counting of votes for the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is going on amid tight security arrangements.

Follow minute by minute updates on election results of each state here: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur