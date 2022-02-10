Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal's wife, daughter to campaign in Dhuri for AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, and his daughter will visit Dhuri to campaign for the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann. Mann is contesting from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

“Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my 'devar' Bhagwant Mann,” Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

कल बेटी के साथ अपने देवर भगवंत मान के लिए वोट माँगने धूरी जा रही हूँ। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) February 10, 2022

Replying to her tweet, Mann said, “Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab...people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you.”

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said he was happy that she was coming to Dhuri. The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of the Sangrur Parliamentary seat, from where Mann is a two-time MP.

AAP didn’t project any chief ministerial face in 2017 assembly elections, in which it won 20 seats in the 117-member strong state assembly. Kejriwal in January announced Sangrur constituency’s Mann as the chief ministerial face for 2022 assembly elections.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

