Punjab political scenario as Congress grapples with dissidence within

Punjab is strapping up to elect a new government early next year and ahead of it, an intense political tug-of-war is currently on. Ranging from the battles within the Congress party, which is governing the border state since 2017 to the two prime contenders, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the tussle continues.

On the surface, barring the Congress, there appears to be less of turbulence in the other two parties while not much is noticed in the camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which after some three decades will be entering the electoral fray without an alliance.

As of today, dissident activity in the Congress is under the spotlight with Navjot Singh Sidhu, stirring the cauldron by challenging the existing order under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and seeking a greater role in the affairs of the party. Sidhu clearly is positioning himself in the state Congress that does not have a successor to the Chief Minister in the line of sight.

Encouraged by support from Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu senses an opportunity to carve a role in the state. He is disinclined to back down amid reports that the crisis managers of the Grand Old Party are working on a formula that accommodates the demands of the former India test cricketer and addressing issues forcing the Punjab Chief Minister to resist a new arrangement.

The Chief Minister is unwilling to concede Sidhu as a State Congress Chief with his supporters reminding the party balances a Jat Sikh Chief Minister with a Hindu. Adding another layer, these supporters argue that Sidhu crossed over to the Congress four years ago from the BJP.

Yes, Sidhu remains a crowd-puller but it will require much more to convert such demonstrative public support into votes. Amarinder Singh is an experienced gladiator who despite a significant slide in his popularity both inside the party and outside since 2017 is a master in the subtle art of negotiating battles to win the war. At this point of time, the Congress can hope to retain power provided the leadership at the AICC and the State deals with the situation with dexterity and defuses the crisis.

The SAD (Badal) continues to hop in the state with a handicap of peoples’ ire against the leadership ignited by legacy issues of sacrilege cases during its last tenure and delayed response in standing up to counter its erstwhile ally, the BJP on the three contentious farm laws.

Punjab, a primarily agrarian economy, remains a hotspot. Its farmers, across the political spectrum, continue to park themselves at Delhi borders for the past seven months. Many of the Akali supporters are unimpressed with the snapping of the decades-old tie-up with the BJP. The surmise is it was a fait-accompli.

The Akalis tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not go down well with the BSP state leaders who were upset over the score of seats the party got under the electoral pact. While Dalits have a sizeable presence in the state and predominant in few constituencies in the Doaba region, over the years the party’s vote share declined.

Then there are doubts whether the SAD (B) can transfer its votes to the BSP candidates considering the deep divisions members accumulated over the years. Of course, critics could point to the 1996 Lok Sabha experiment when the SAD(B)-BSP contested together winning 11 of the 13 seats, with the former reaping eight and the latter three including its founder president Kanshi Ram. Today, the intrinsic strength of both these parties on their home turf, Akalis in Punjab and BSP in UP is nowhere near to what it was 25 years ago.

Now take a look at AAP, the newest in the political bloc. Boosted by the 2013 Delhi Assembly results, the nascent party took a deep dive in the 2014 Lok Sabha and of the four seats it won, all came from Punjab. Despite the impressive debut the party messed up with its tactics ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

Sensing a record haul and overturning the existing two-party dominance, the AAP got its calculations wrong at every stage. Compounding the problem was its image of turning benign towards supporters of radical elements in the state. Tactical consolidation by those opposed to the AAP allowed the Congress garner a whopping 78 of the 117 seats. The AAP still collected enough seats to emerge as the single largest party in the opposition. However, internal dissensions wrecked the party since.

The AAP is attempting to reinvent and run again by changing its points person whose approach is more down to earth. Yet the party will have to do much more to shrug off the image it created for itself the last time around. Compounding the problem is apparent lack of coherence in approach, inability to be an effective opposition and come up with an alternative vision.

The best offer of the AAP until the date is to give free power in Punjab. This is literally plucking the low-hanging fruit in a state where issues like water logging, over-dependence on growing food grains, environmental challenges, reluctance to adopt innovative and diversified farming methods and social issues are endemic. Parties are getting ready to roll the dice.