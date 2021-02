The ruling Congress won six municipal corporations in Punjab on Wednesday as the counting for the civic body polls is underway.

The counting of votes started at 9 am for elections to 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils in the state.

Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years!

History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day. pic.twitter.com/Xvczq5MjfU — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) February 17, 2021