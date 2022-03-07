Punjab Exit Polls: AAP to win by landslide, Congress distant second; BJP-led alliance to get fewest seats

The exit polls have projected a stunning, landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, with Arvind Kejriwal's outfit predicted to win an average of 80 seats, ousting the Congress from power. The ruling party, if exit polls are correct, will be decimated, winning an average of 22 seats--a sharp fall from the 76 seats it currently holds. The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance is poised to win an average of 27 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress (former CM Amarinder Singh's outfit) are projected to get 4 seats on average.

Breakdown of the exit polls

The Axis My India exit poll predicts a landslide victory for AAP with 76-90 seats, while Congress would be reduced to between 19 and 31 seats; the SAD-BSP alliance will bag 7-11 seats and the BJP-PLC combine will win just 1-4 seats. Other parties/candidates could win 0-2 seats.

ETG Research's exit poll too suggests a similar result, with 70-75 seats for AAP and 23-27 seats for Congress. The polls suggest SAD-BSP would win 7-13 seats and BJP-PLC will bag 3-7 seats.

The exit poll released by Jan Ki Baat was more conservative in its numbers, but the result remains the same -- 60-84 seats for AAP, 18-31 seats for Congress, 12-19 seats for SAD-BSP and 3-7 seats for BJP-PLC.

VETO's numbers were more straightforward -- 70 seats for AAP, 22 seats for Congress, 19 seats for SAD-BSP, 5 seats for BJP-PLC and 1 seat for others.

Today's Chanakya's exit poll made the boldest prediction, pegging AAP at 100 seats. The poll suggested Congress will bag only 10 seats, while six will go to SAD-BSP. The BJP-PLC alliance will bag only one seat, the poll suggests.

P-MARQ's exit poll puts AAP at 62-70 seats, Congress at 23-31 seats, SAD-BSP at 16-24 seats. The BJP-PLC pairing will bag only 1-3 seats, the poll suggests, and 1-3 seats for others.

POLSTRAT too released conservative exit poll numbers, with AAP winning between 56 and 61 seats, while the Congress would get 24-29 seats. SAD-BSP will be. breathing down the neck of Congress, with 22-26 seats, while BJP-PLC will get 1-6 seats.

The exit poll by Designboxes puts AAP at a tight 52-61, while Congress is pegged at 26-33 seats. SAD-BSP could bag 24-32 seats, while BJP-PLC will win 3-7 seats; others will get 1-2 seats.

Poll of Polls puts AAP at 64-80 seats, Congress at 20-28 seats, SAD-BSP at 13-19 seats, and BJP-PLC at 2-6 seats.

Polls to elect the new state assembly were held on February 20 this year and the counting of votes would be done on March 10.

Will wait for results on March 10: Congress

Incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi shrugged off the exit poll results and said, “Let’s wait for the result till March 10.”

AAP's leaders were less circumspect. “I see the AAP to be the natural and national replacement of the Congress,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha told CNN-News18.

Players in the fray: Incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Bhadaur), state Congress chief Sidhu (Amritsar East), Rana Gurjeet Singh (Kapurthala), and Partap Singh Bajwa (Qadian) are the names to watch out for in Congress, Amarinder Singh of the newly formed PLC is a wild card. Other key contestants include Bhagwant Mann of AAP (Dhuri), SAD’s Manpreet Singh Badal (Bathinda Urban), Bikram Singh Majithia (Amritsar East), and former CM Parkash Singh Badal (Lambi).