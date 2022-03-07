Punjab Exit Polls: AAP to win by landslide, Congress a distant second; BJP-led alliance to get fewest seats

As polling for the 2022 assembly Elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand concludes, exit polls are suggesting a saffron wave four states, while Aam Aadmi Party is ahead by a huge margin in Punjab.

For Punjab, where passions are running high in the wake of the farmers’ protests, exit polls predicted a landslide win for AAP, with the Congress a distant second. The state has 117 assembly constituency, and a party or alliance needs a simple majority of 59 to form the government.

The Axis My India exit poll predicts a landslide victory for AAP with 76-90 seats, while Congress would be reduced to between 19 and 31 seats; the SAD-BSP alliance will bag 7-11 seats and the BJP-PLC combine will win just 1-4 seats. Other parties/candidates could win 0-2 seats.

ETG Research's exit poll too suggests a similar result, with 70-75 seats for AAP and 23-27 seats for Congress. The polls suggest SAD-BSP would win 7-13 seats and BJP-PLC will bag 3-7 seats.

The exit poll released by Jan Ki Baat was more conservative in its numbers, but the result remains the same -- 60-84 seats for AAP, 18-31 seats for Congress, 12-19 seats for SAD-BSP and 3-7 seats for BJP-PLC.

VETO's numbers were more straightforward -- 70 seats for AAP, 22 seats for Congress, 19 seats for SAD-BSP, 5 seats for BJP-PLC and 1 seat for others.

Today's Chanakya's exit poll made the boldest prediction, pegging AAP at 100 seats. The poll suggested Congress will bag only 10 seats, while six will go to SAD-BSP. The BJP-PLC alliance will bag only one seat, the poll suggests.

P-Marq's exit poll puts AAP at 62-70 seats, Congress at 23-31 seats, SAD-BSP at 16-24 seats. The BJP-PLC pairing will bag only 1-3 seats, the poll suggests, and 1-3 seats for others.

POLESTRAT too released conservative exit poll numbers, with AAP winning between 56 and 61 seats, while the Congress would get 24-29 seats. SAD-BSP will be. breathing down the neck of Congress, with 22-26 seats, while BJP-PLC will get 1-6 seats.

Polls to elect the new state Assembly were held on February 20 this year and the counting of votes would be done on March 10.

How the campaign panned out

The election campaign saw a multi-pronged contest, with the bitter battle between Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and the ruling Congress party grabbing a lion’s share of the highlight. That’s not to say alliances like Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress party (started by former chief minister Amarinder Singh) were silent — they too ran high-decibel campaigns in this all-important state.

All parties will be crunching the numbers once exit polls are out as they—more often than not—reflect the most of the people in the state. According to poll watchers and analysts, AAP looks like a serious challenger this time, which could upset the prospects of Congress.

In the last election five years ago, Congress had won 77 seats, but in the years since, it was rocked by bitter infighting between state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Amarinder Singh, which led to the after breaking ties with the Grand Old Party and floating his own political outfit. The AAP-led alliance had bagged 22 seats, while the SAD-BJP alliance pocketed 18 seats.

Punjab registered a high voter turnout of 71.95 per cent, with the highest turnout recorded in the Mansa constituency in 81.24 per cent, while the lowest voter turnout was 65.87 percent in Amritsar.

Players in the fray:Incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Bhadaur), state Congress chief Sidhu (Amritsar East), Rana Gurjeet Singh (Kapurthala), and Partap Singh Bajwa (Qadian) are the names to watch out for in Congress, Amarinder Singh of the newly formed PLC is a wild card. Other key contestants include Bhagwant Mann of AAP (Dhuri), SAD’s Manpreet Singh Badal (Bathinda Urban), Bikram Singh Majithia (Amritsar East), and former CM Parkash Singh Badal (Lambi).