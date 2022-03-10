Punjab elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters, congratulates Bhagwant Mann on win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed supporters on Thursday afternoon saying the people of Punjab had done amazing while casting their votes for the assembly elections, "We all love you Punjab," he said.

He said Punjab’s decision was a big ‘inquilaab’ and big seats had been shaken up by it. “Sukhbhir Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bikram Singhe Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing,” he said.

He congratulated Bhagwant Mann for his win and for becoming the next chief minister of Punjab. “AAP has crossed 90 seats and the results are incoming. The people have put faith in us and we won’t break it. We will change India’s politics," he said.

Calling himself a true "deshbhakt", Kejriwal said the people had given their decision.

He told supporters that they had to make a promise to create a new India. “An India where each human loves the other and there will be no place for hatred. An India where no one will sleep hungry. An India where our mothers and sisters will be safe. An India where the children of both rich and poor people will get the best of the best education,” he said.

Kejriwal said that if we didn’t change the system after the British left, nothing would happen. "Sadly in the last 75 years, the parties and leaders had the same system as the British did. They were looting the country. No hospitals or schools were made. AAP has changed the system,” he said.

The Delhi CM said he felt bad that even after 75 years of independence, our country’s children had to go to a small country like Ukraine to study medicine. "We will make an India that will have many medical and engineering colleges," he added.