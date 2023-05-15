Punjab court summons Mallikarjun Kharge in Rs 100 crore defamation case over Bajrang Dal row

In its Karnataka election manifesto, the party promised to ban organisations that promote enmity or hatred, irrespective of whether they belong to the majority or minority communities.

A lower court in Sangauru, Punjab, on Monday, summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case over the party comparing Bajrang Dal, the right-wing youth group affiliated to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in its Karnataka Assembly election manifesto.

The Sangrur district court issued the summons after a complaint was filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the president of a local organisation called ‘Bajrang Dal Hindustan’.

During the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress party compared the Bajrang Dal with “anti-national organisations like SIMI and Al-Qaeda” in its manifesto, the complainant alleged as reported by NDTV.

ALSO READ |

In its Karnataka election manifesto, the party promised to ban organisations that promote enmity or hatred, irrespective of whether they belong to the majority or minority communities. Congress drew sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party and other right-wing groups for drawing a parallel between Bajrang Dal and the banned Islamist organisation PFI.

The manifesto, titled 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (peaceful garden of all communities), emphasised the Congress party's ‘commitment’ to taking decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred based on caste or religion. It stated that the law of the land and the Constitution must be respected and not violated by organisations like Bajrang Dal or PFI. The Congress party promised in its manifesto that it would take appropriate action within the legal framework, including imposing a ban, after coming to power.

However, the Congress faced backlash from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who publicly criticised the manifesto during election rallies. PM Modi accused the Congress of intending to ‘lock up’ Bajrang Bali devotees and urged voters to chant 'Jai Bajrangbali' and punish those who “abuse culture”.

In response to PM Modi's remarks, the Congress accused him of "hurting religious sentiments" by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him.

The Congress party, which eventually emerged victorious in the Karnataka elections by winning 135 out of the total 224 seats, clarified that it had no immediate plans to ban the Bajrang Dal as it fell under the jurisdiction of the Central government.