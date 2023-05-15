Breaking News
Punjab court summons Mallikarjun Kharge in Rs 100 crore defamation case over Bajrang Dal row

Punjab court summons Mallikarjun Kharge in Rs 100 crore defamation case over Bajrang Dal row

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 2:21:00 PM IST (Published)

In its Karnataka election manifesto, the party promised to ban organisations that promote enmity or hatred, irrespective of whether they belong to the majority or minority communities.

A lower court in Sangauru, Punjab, on Monday, summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case over the party comparing Bajrang Dal, the right-wing youth group affiliated to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in its Karnataka Assembly election manifesto.

The Sangrur district court issued the summons after a complaint was filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the president of a local organisation called ‘Bajrang Dal Hindustan’.
During the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress party compared the Bajrang Dal with “anti-national organisations like SIMI and Al-Qaeda” in its manifesto, the complainant alleged as reported by NDTV.
