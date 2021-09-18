Punjab: Congress MLAs authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick new CLP leader

Punjab Congress MLAs on Saturday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new CLP leader, on a day Amarinder Singh resigned as the state chief minister. A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was one of the two central observers deputed by the party, told reporters that 78 of 80 party MLAs were present in the meeting.

He said another resolution praising and thanking Amarinder Singh for his contribution towards Punjab and the Congress was also unanimously passed at the meeting. "We expect that the party will continue to get the guidance from Amarinder Singh," he said.