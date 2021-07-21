Punjab Congress infighting: Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Golden Temple with MLAs; CM Amarinder seeks apology

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar with nearly 60 Congress MLAs.

The development was seen as a show of strength amid his ongoing standoff with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral said that the Chief Minister will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

Singh was learnt to have told AICC general secretary Harish Rawat last week that he will not meet the cricketer-turned-politician until he publicly tenders an apology for his "derogatory" tweets against him. There has been no reaction from the CM over the Amritsar East MLA's elevation to the post of the chief of the party's state unit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sidhu visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter at his memorial. Sidhu also got a rousing welcome when he reached Amritsar after becoming the PPCC chief.

Scores of Congress workers and supporters accorded a warm welcome to the cricketer-turned-politician when he arrived at the main entry point--Golden Gate in Amritsar. Among party leaders who welcomed Sidhu included MLAs Inderbir Singh Baloria, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunil Dutti, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali.

Sidhu's supporters and party workers were dancing to the beats of a "dhol". The party workers put up posters of Sidhu at many places in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)