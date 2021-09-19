Punjab Congress Crisis Latest Updates: CLP meeting cancelled; CM to be named today

Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and said he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis. The 79-year-old Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress' powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to party president Sonia Gandhi and shortly before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party(CLP) in Chandigarh in the evening. He later launched a no-holds-barred attack against Navjot Singh Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a "total disaster".

Besides Navjot Singh Sidhu, among the names doing the rounds as Amarinder Singh's replacement included former PCC chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Bajwa and state ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Bajwa.

Here are the latest updates on the Punjab Congress crisis:

# Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urges Captain Amarinder Singh not to take any step that will harm the Congress party.

# It all depends on the Congress high command. This is the prerogative of the high command. CLP meeting was held yesterday and a mandate has been given. There is no need for another meeting of the CLP: Congress MLA Pargat Singh, in Chandigarh

# Punjab Congress MLAs are awaiting Sonia Gandhi's orders. Immediately after, a decision will be taken in the CLP meeting. There is a background and issues behind the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh: Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid after meeting with Sunil Jakhar, in Chandigarh

# A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat ji and Ajay Maken ji on Saturday. A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi ji's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision: Pawan Goel, Working President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee

