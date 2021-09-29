Punjab Congress crisis: Can't compromise on ethics, moral authority, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that he cannot compromise on his ethics and moral authority. Sidhu was upset with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the leaders included in his first Cabinet expansion.

In a series of remarks, Sidhu said there was a system of tainted leaders, officers, and the system cannot be repeated. "I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority. I will stand by my principles," Sidhu said.

On September 26, a few hours before the first cabinet expansion of the Channi-led Punjab government, a section of state Congress leaders wrote to Sidhu demanding that tainted former minister Rana Gurjit Singh should not be included. The leaders also demanded that the cabinet berth may instead be filled up by giving representation to a clean Dalit leader.

Rana Gurjit Singh, after facing flak from the Opposition over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand mining contracts, had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. At that time, he had held Irrigation and Power portfolios.

Sidhu added that he has no personal rivalry with anyone and he is in the political sphere for 17 years "for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion".

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections. Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal, too, resigned.

Sidhu was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister earlier this month accusing the party of high command of humiliating him.

With inputs from PTI