Politics
Punjab CM writes to PM Modi, seeks compensation for farmers to avoid stubble burning
Updated : September 25, 2019 07:53 PM IST
Harvesting of paddy crop had already started in the state and was expected to pick up momentum over the next 10 days.
The state government had supplied 2,8000 machines to the farmers last year on subsidy ranging from 50 percent to 80 percent, he said.
