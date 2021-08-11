Punjab CM to meet PM Modi today, a day after meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The meeting comes a day after Singh met Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting between Sonia and Singh happened for the first time after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief, despite his opposition. Reports said Sonia had told Singh that the government and the party must work together.

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was present at the meeting. Rawat said, "The Congress president has advised that both the state government and the Congress unit in Punjab have to work together."

Later in the day, Singh met poll strategist Prashant Kishor who recently resigned as his political advisor.

With inputs from PTI