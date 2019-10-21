Punjab bypolls: Polling underway on four assembly seats of Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha, Mukerian
Updated : October 21, 2019 10:59 AM IST
The main contest is between the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.
Nearly 7.68 lakh voters in all four assembly segments will decide the fate of 33 candidates.
The votes for Punjab bypolls will be counted on October 24.
