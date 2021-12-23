Beyond Binaries | Punjab blasphemy outrage: Secularism in India failed because of its own problems

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu turned a new leaf days back when he demanded public hanging of the accused in cases of blasphemy, something unknown to the rule of law in India.

The context: the state witnessed two instances of lynching in quick succession over alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahab, a text regarded as sacred and the living Guru by the Sikhs and, indeed, held in high regard even by Hindus in the state.

However, what sounded a Taliban-esque prescription by the Congress leader also had shades of a perverse form of secularism. Sidhu said that he was demanding public hanging not just for desecration of the sacred book of the Sikhs but also for desecration of the Quran and Bhagwad Gita, texts revered by Muslims and Hindus, respectively.

Indian secularism — which has oscillated between equal respect for all religions (Sarva Panth Sama Bhava) and a conscious break with religion in the public sphere — got a new meaning in Sidhu’s call: equal anger of the religious without bothering about the rule of law.

Indian secularism has, ironically, made Talibanisation and accommodation mutually compatible. The reason: there was never any effort by the supposedly secular state to fairly spread the message across communities that religion should be confined to the private sphere.

This secularism also comes with a palpable bias: it seems to demand more secularism from Hindus than from Muslims or Sikhs. While instances of lynching that were reported over the past few years had led to a wave of liberal and left anger — it was unequivocally declared that India had grown intolerant under Hindutva — the Punjab incidents have been met by the same sentinels of secular morality in India with mild regret, at best, and a studied silence, at worst. Stray voices have, however, expressed concern over lynching, with some saying that the accused should have been punished as per the law of the land. Among those who have said it are the Congress lawyer-politician Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The roots of the problem are old. They go back to the freedom struggle. Muslim participation in the freedom struggle was low since Syed Ahmed Khan, the educationist, made a call for Muslims to shun the freedom struggle and focus on education, expecting that the British would reciprocate by giving favours to Muslims. He even said that Hindus and Muslims could never meet, reversing his earlier statements that were more accommodative. The Muslim League was formed in 1906 for the pursuit of this agenda. In 1909, the British granted separate electorates to Muslims as a reward. This meant not just division of seats but also the electorate, thus politically separating Muslims and non-Muslims.

The Congress tried to reach out to Muslims to ensure that there was united opposition to colonialism. But it had to bend over backwards for this, accepting separate electorates in 1916 through the Lucknow Pact. When the pan-Islamist demand for the restoration of the Caliphate (Khilafat) resonated among Muslim leaders in India after the end of the First World War, Mahatma Gandhi supported the demand to ensure Muslim participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement.

However, the unity tottered soon. The Moplah riots of Malabar polarised the communities again. While scholars like KN Panikkar have interpreted these riots as economic — the Moplah Muslim peasants attacked Hindu landlords — the argument does not explain why there were forced conversions. A just-released book by historian KL Tuteja, titled Religion, Community and Nation, has shown that Arya Samajists from Punjab went to Kerala to secure what is believed to be the reclamation to Hinduism of 3000 people.

Many did blame Mahatma Gandhi for having stoked the fire of pan-Islamism, but the Mahatma was convinced that Hindus as the majority must accommodate Muslim concerns. At an all-parties’ conference held in January 1925, when Mohammad Ali Jinnah demanded that separate electorates for Muslims be extended to local bodies too, Lala Lajpat Rai labelled separate electorate as a blunder. Tuteja says in his book that Gandhi argued that while he hated separate electorates and did not understand the League’s demand for these even in Muslim-majority provinces, he wished to buy the friendship of Muslims on honorable terms and would choose to stay neutral. Gandhi strongly believed that Swaraj would be delayed if Muslim apprehensions were not addressed.

Once independence came with Partition — with Jinnah presenting a fait accompli after his Direct Action call sparked off riots — a vivisected India sought to address the fears of the Muslim minority. Pakistan, which wasn't secular, chose not to do so, making Hindus come from East Pakistan to India in a deluge over the initial years of independence. For Jawaharlal Nehru more than Sardar Patel, making Muslims feel secure was crucial. Patel was more of a statist, seeking equal justice for all, and even said at a speech before a Muslim gathering that he would expect singular loyalty towards India.

Yet, the experience of Partition gave Indian secularism a strange tweak. When the Hindu Code Bill was brought in the 1950s to reform personal laws, Muslim personal laws were left untouched, as the Nehru government did not want to be seen as interfering in Muslim family laws. This was a state partly secular and partly communitarian, caught between a principle and memories of Partition.

The problem with this dilemma of the Congress since the freedom struggle — claiming to be secular but also trying to reach out to a religious minority irrespective of whether its demand was secular or not — also made sections of Hindus believe that this secularism was an eyewash.

Tuteja’s recent book has excellently captured the life of Lajpat Rai, who warned against this partiality. A nationalist who believed India belonged to all citizens, Lajpat Rai, alongside Madan Mohan Malaviya, strongly believed that if Muslims had Muslim League for themselves, Hindus from the Congress should also join the Hindu Mahasabha to serve their community, apart from serving the nation. However, historians generally branded these two leaders as communal, something Tuteja has avoided and accepted their contribution.

From politics to academia, a skewed secularism dominated India for decades. The infamous reversal of the Shah Bano judgment by Rajiv Gandhi in the 1980s under pressure from conservative and patriarchal opinion within the Muslim community was in line with this trend. He did try to balance things by allowing Shilanyas at Ayodhya, but such conflicting signals are anything but secular.

However, there were scholars who warned against the paradox of secularism. I recall that as early as 2000, my professor in JNU Bhagwan Josh would tell me that secularism’s opposite called communalism – which was by this time used exclusively to attack the BJP and RSS – was a discourse used to denounce those who saw themselves as “cultural nationalists”. Shashi Joshi and Josh warned in the 1990s that there were “cultural limits to secular politics”. A strident secularism of the Indian kind would eventually alienate the majority. However, their words fell on deaf ears in intellectual circles.

At present, while liberal opinion says Hindutva has polarized society, liberals are unable to see how their own secularism is skewed. The social media offer a mirror to this skew. Facebook , in particular, is one such platform, as one’s friends there are real people. I noticed some interesting trends there. While the country has relished critiques of Hinduism by many scholars and activists, a public intellectual like senior IPS officer Najmul Hoda gets trolled for criticizing Muslim politics, despite the fact that his is an internal critique.

There were also snide remarks on the conversion to Hinduism of former Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi precisely by those who have always maintained that conversion is in sync with Article 25 of the constitution. On Facebook, the same people who see Dr. Ambedkar’s voluntary conversion to Buddhism as good see Rizvi’s becoming Jitendra Singh Tyagi as bad. This paradox makes many Hindus feel that the unstated problem of secularists is with Hinduism itself.

This skewed secularism of the Indian variety comes across as anything but secularism. By contrast, Hindutva seems far less ridden with contradictions to millions of people. And they also feel, like Malaviya and Lajpat Rai warned a century back, that if other communities can organize, why shouldn’t Hindus?

Secularism in India has become a victim of its own practices.

— The author, Vikas Pathak is a columnist and media educator. He has a PhD in modern history and has authored a book titled Contesting Nationalisms, Primus, 2018. Views expressed are personal