Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes at 8 am; exit polls predict AAP's win

Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for 117 assembly seats in Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a major contender while the Congress is seeking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest. Various exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the next government in Punjab but a few have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20. Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray. The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 percent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections. Though various exit polls predicted that the Congress would not be able to form the government for the second time in a row, Punjab Congress leaders have insisted that their party would secure victory. AAP's chief ministerial face and state unit head Bhagwant Mann has also expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had claimed that his party, which fought elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, would win over 80 seats. The BJP has said that it will make impressive gains while former chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that this party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and the BJP have done well in the elections.
The Punjab Assembly election this year has seen several strong contenders, including the incumbent Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance with former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) besides Shiromani Akali Dal joining hands with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ensured a multi-cornered contest in the border state.
What do political parties have to say ahead of election results
The assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur concluded on March 7. The fate of 690 assembly constituencies, across the five states, will be decided on March 10 when the votes will be counted. The state-wise break-up of the 690 assembly constituencies is as follows: UP has 403 seats, Punjab - 117 assembly seats, Uttarakhand - 70 seats, Manipur - 70 seats and Goa - 40 seats.
Gathering of people outside counting centres prohibited, Sec 144 imposed in all districts
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited. All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, and as per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate, he said. Victory processions are prohibited as well. Personnel from 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed at the counting centres. Around 7,500 officials will be deputed for the counting process in the state, he added. The area around the counting centres within a radius of 100 metres has been declared a "pedestrian zone" and no one will be allowed to drive in that zone, Raju said. To prevent the entry of unauthorised persons in the counting centres, three-tier cordoning points have been set up. The first cordon has been established at a radius of 100 metres from the counting centres where senior magistrates, along with the required police force, will be stationed to control the crowd. The second cordoning point will be at the gate of the counting centres, where state armed police force personnel have been deployed, and the third at the entrance of the counting halls which will be manned by the CAPF.
The exit polls have become an important part of India’s election cycle. But over the years, the idea of exit polls have also left political experts and opinion makers divided about their merits and demerits. Some people who strongly defend exit polls say that the exit polls have the ability to predict an election result more or less accurately— as very often they have. But there have been times when the numbers predicted by the exit polls have been hardly true. To some extent, the numbers have been exactly opposite to the actual outcome. This fuels people's suspicion of the idea of having exit polls.
In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine 10-year regime by bagging 77 seats out of the total 117-assembly segments in the state. The AAP had managed to get 20 seats, while the SAD-BJP had won 18 seats and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.
Key constituencies where result would be keenly watched are:
- Chamkaur Sahib constituency from where CM Charanjit Singh Channi is seeking a re-election. He also contested from the Bhadaur assembly seat in Barnala district.
- The poll fight in Amritsar East constituency is considered as the mother of all electoral battles. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu fought against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia from this seat.
- AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann was trying his luck from Dhuri seat as he fought against sitting MLA and Congress nominee Dalvir Singh Goldy.
- Five-time chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal fought from his pocket borough Lambi seat in Muktsar district.
- Captain Amarinder Singh, who was unseated by the Congress last year from the post of chief minister following a bitter feud with Sidhu, contested from his home turf Patiala Urban seat.
Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations
A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray. The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 percent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections.
