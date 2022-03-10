Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes at 8 am; exit polls predict AAP's win

Gathering of people outside counting centres prohibited, Sec 144 imposed in all districts

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited. All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, and as per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate, he said. Victory processions are prohibited as well. Personnel from 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed at the counting centres. Around 7,500 officials will be deputed for the counting process in the state, he added. The area around the counting centres within a radius of 100 metres has been declared a "pedestrian zone" and no one will be allowed to drive in that zone, Raju said. To prevent the entry of unauthorised persons in the counting centres, three-tier cordoning points have been set up. The first cordon has been established at a radius of 100 metres from the counting centres where senior magistrates, along with the required police force, will be stationed to control the crowd. The second cordoning point will be at the gate of the counting centres, where state armed police force personnel have been deployed, and the third at the entrance of the counting halls which will be manned by the CAPF.