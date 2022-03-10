Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes at 8 am; exit polls predict AAP's win

READ | Punjab elections: SWOT analysis of Congress, AAP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt), SAD-BSP alliancesThe Punjab Assembly election this year has seen several strong contenders, including the incumbent Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance with former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) besides Shiromani Akali Dal joining hands with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ensured a multi-cornered contest in the border state.