Punjab Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally in Ludhiana on February 6

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on February 6 will hold a virtual rally in Ludhiana. There is high speculation of the Congress leader announcing the party's chief ministerial face for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

Also Read

He had made the statement after Sidhu demanded at the rally that the party declare its chief ministerial face for the Punjab polls and said he does not want to be a "showpiece". Channi had then said he was never after any post and would wholeheartedly back the party's candidate for the top post.

Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as the chief minister in September last year. He is the first Scheduled Caste (SC) chief minister of Punjab.

Besides taking the feedback from party leaders and workers, Congress is also seeking the opinion of the public on who should it be its chief ministerial face through an automated call system.

(With inputs from PTI)