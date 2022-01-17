Punjab Assembly elections postponed, voting on Feb 20 now: EC

The Election Commission on Monday announced that the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab will now be held on February 20 instead of February 14. Several political parties had urged the EC to postpone the polls in view of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, and the BSP had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day. The parties had said that several followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to exercise their franchise on February 14 as they would be travelling.