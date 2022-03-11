Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP’s Aman Arora wins Sunam with highest victory margin in state

Even though Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab, won the Dhuri seat with a margin of over 58,000 votes, he is not the one with the highest victory margin in the state.

Aman Arora , AAP’s sitting MLA from Sunam, defeated Congress nominee Jaswinder Dhiman by the highest victory margin in the Punjab Assembly polls. Arora won from Sunam with a margin of 75,277 votes, PTI reported.

In Bathinda Urban constituency, AAP’s Jagroop Singh Gill won by a margin of 63,581 votes against rival Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal.

Mann, who is set to be the next chief minister of Punjab, defeated his closest rival and Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy to win the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes. Dalvir Singh Goldy received 24,386 votes, while Mann bagged 82,592, according to the Election Commission of India. In 2017, Goldy had faced a tough fight in the constituency and emerged winner by defeating AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by 2,811 votes, Moneycontrol reported.

In a landslide victory, AAP stormed to power in Punjab, bagging 92 seats in the 117-member House. The ruling Congress won just 18 seats.

Despite the major sweep in the Punjab elections , the lowest victory margin was also secured by a candidate from the winning party.

AAP’s Raman Arora won the Jalandhar Central seat with 33,011 votes, defeating Congress candidate Rajinder Beri, who received 32,764 votes. Raman Arora won by a margin of 247 votes.

Incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi contested and lost both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats to AAP candidates. In Bhadaur, Congress’s Channi got 26,409 votes, while AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke secured 63,967 votes. Channi was defeated by a margin of 37,558 votes in Bhadaur.

In Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency, the incumbent chief minister received 62,306 votes, while his namesake Charanjit Singh from AAP secured 70,248 votes. Channi lost by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lost the crucial Amritsar East seat by a margin of 6,750 votes to AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur, according to the Election Commission. Sidhu bagged 32,929 votes, while Kaur, known as the ‘Padwoman’ for promoting reusable sanitary napkins, received 39,679 votes. Bikram Singh Majithia of the Shiromani Akali Dal contested from the same constituency and received 25,188 votes.

After three decades, the Punjab Assembly will no longer have members of the Badal family from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Five-time Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was defeated by AAP greenhorn Gurmeet Singh Khuddian by 11,396 votes in Lambi. This is the second electoral defeat in Badal’s political career spanning over 65 years.

His son Sukhbir Singh Badal was defeated by AAP candidate Jagdeep Kamboj in the Jalalabad assembly constituency by a margin of 30,930 votes.

Two-time Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lost from his pocket-borough Patiala to AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by a margin of 19,873 votes.